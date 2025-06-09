Flood disaster mgt: DTSG preaches collective responsibility in preparedness, response

By Owen Akenzua

Deltans resident in flood prone areas have been called upon to be proactive in a bid to bolster the state’s readiness for impending flood disasters and related hazards.

The Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Etacherure Ejiro Terry, made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement on the 2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign NPRC on flood disaster and related hazards organized by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) at the Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, Maryam Babangida Way, Asaba.

Mr. Terry reiterated the importance of proactive measures and collaborative efforts in mitigating the risks associated with floods especially as climate change had been posing increased threats to several regions in Nigeria, stating that preparedness must be a collective responsibility.

He said the State Government under the watch of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was prepared to handle disaster through the provision of camps and the necessary facilities to cushion the effects of the flood which was a natural disaster.

“The objective of today’s engagement is clear: we must work together to create a comprehensive framework that enhances our response capabilities and reduces the impact of flood disasters on our communities. As we approach the 2025 campaign, it is imperative that every stakeholder understands their role in ensuring the safety and resilience of our residents.”

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, represented by a Deputy Director, Special Duties at NEMA headquarters, Mr. Thickman Tanimo averred that the annual flood disaster experienced in Nigeria should serve as a wake up call to the people leaving in flood prone areas as well as governments at all levels to adequately tackle the incidences while ensuring that they were prepared to provide succour to victims swiftly.

Mrs. Umar opined that NEMA had already developed the 2025 Climate Related Risk Management Implication, Preparedness and Mitigative Actions to serve as a guide to reduce the impact of floods during the year.

She also revealed that to ensure that Nigerians living in flood prone areas were sensitized attended to swiftly NEMA had already deployed teams to all the communities at risk of flood across the federation to sensitize, interact and engage with the people towards attending to their plight as well as reducing the risk to lives and properties occasioned by flood.

The Director, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Alfred Ebreneyin said the Agency had already adopted key strategies the State intended to implement to strengthen its disaster management framework.

According to Mr. Ebrneyin, the initiatives include developing early warning systems, enhancing infrastructure to withstand floods, establishing more effective community outreach programmes, and fostering partnerships with non-governmental organizations to engage in awareness campaigns.

Mr Ebreneyin urged residents to take personal responsibility for their safety by engaging in community preparedness activities and staying informed about potential weather-related threats. “Your safety begins with you,” he remarked.

“We must all commit to being vigilant and prepared for the challenges as the government cannot do it alone” stating that no amount of relief materials given to flood victims can equate their loss, hence the need to avert the occurrence.

The event featured various presentations from experts in disaster management, including discussions on best practices for flood mitigation and the importance of community involvement in emergency plans. Participants were encouraged to ask questions and share insights from their experiences regarding flood risks in their areas.

The collaboration between SEMA and NEMA was praised for its crucial role in ensuring that local governments and communities are equipped to handle emergencies.

The representatives from NEMA expressed commitment to working alongside the Delta State Government to implement the strategies discussed and ensure they align with national goals.

The engagement session concluded with an open forum, allowing participants to voice their concerns and suggestions, further enriching the collaborative spirit of the initiative.

As Delta State gears up for 2025, the commitment to proactive disaster preparedness stands as a testament to the leadership’s determination to protect citizens and ensure sustainable community development.