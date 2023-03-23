Floating clinic has provided free health services to Lagosians, says LASWA

By Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has said that the Floating Clinic has conducted medical outreach in Lagos state’s Badagry, Epe, and Ojo local government areas, rendering health services to the underprivileged, providing them with anti-malaria injections, Free Eye tests, and free health education in first quarter of 2023.

The General Manager of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel explained this to debunked the allegations by boat operators that the Floating Clinic, since its launch in June 2022, has been idle.

According to him, “The Lagos State Floating Clinic is a mobile medical boat solely used for medical emergencies and to provide routine health services to the riverine communities in Lagos State.

“The floating clinic is also involved in emergency response operations along with the Search and Rescue Unit of the Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA.

“Part of the routine assignment of the Floating clinic is to conduct scheduled medical outreach in riverine communities to enlighten them on fundamental health issues such as malnutrition, chronic diseases, mortality rates, low life expectations, environmental hygiene, and sanitation.

“The Floating Clinic is for medical missions which are usually quarterly and It’s also for emergencies. So, its not true that the Floating Clinic has been idle since its launch last year.”