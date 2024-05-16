Five Rivers commissioners bow out of Fubara’s cabinet

By Amaka Agbu

The political crisis threatening to tear Rivers State apart continues unabated as five commissioners serving in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Wednesday resigned from the Rivers State Executive Council.

Recall that after his swearing in as governor of Rivers State on May 29, 2023, Governor Sim Fubara and his political Godfather, the Minister of of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) and immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, had been at each other’s throat over supremacy of the state.

As at press time on Wednesday, the commissioners who tendered their resignation letters included Prof. Chinedu Mmom, Education; Dr. Gift Worlu, Housing; Austen Ben-Chioma, Environment; Inime Aguma, Social Welfare; Jacobson Nbina, Transport.

READ ALSO: UN says 5.9 million Nigerian children facing..

The five commissioners, loyal to Wike, were among the nine commissioners who staged a comeback after resigning from Fubara’s cabinet as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu brokered a political resolution to the crisis rocking the state.

All the five commissioners submitted their resignations in separate letters addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, with effect from Wednesday May 15, 2023, citing different reasons for their actions.

Their reasons included toxicity of work place, political crisis in the state, “especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.”

Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, and former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu had earlier in the week tendered their resignations after Fubara redeployed them to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) and the Ministry for Employment Generation and Empowerment, respectively.

Governor Fubara had on Monday sworn-in Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN, as a commissioner to serve in the State Executive Council as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice after his screening and confirmation by the State House of Assembly, to replace Professor Adangor.