FirstBank launches facial biometric feature to revolutionise mobile banking

BY MICHEAL AJAYI

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution, has introduced advanced facial biometric technology on its mobile banking platform, FirstMobile, redefining digital banking convenience and security for its customers.

The newly launched feature allows users to register and activate the app using facial recognition, eliminating the need for physical debit cards. This innovation comes with sophisticated anti-spoofing capabilities to protect user identities and secure account access, offering a robust solution to fraud and unauthorised access.

This upgrade is particularly beneficial for diaspora customers, individuals with lost or expired cards, users without access to card details, and anyone facing card verification challenges. It ensures seamless access to essential banking services like transfers, bill payments, and more—regardless of location.

In addition to facial sign-up, FirstMobile now supports virtual credit cards for safer online shopping, instant credit card activation, and flexible salary advances with a three-month repayment plan. These enhancements reflect the bank’s commitment to delivering a stress-free, reliable, and innovative banking experience.

Chukwuma Ezirim, Group Executive, E-Business and Retail Products Division, described the upgrade as a bold step towards empowering customers with faster, smarter, and more secure tools. He reaffirmed FirstBank’s dedication to pioneering solutions that align with the evolving digital landscape, ensuring every customer interaction is seamless and rewarding.

With this rollout, FirstBank strengthens its position as a digital banking leader, driven by innovation, enhanced user experience, and a strong focus on data protection.