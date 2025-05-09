FirstBank deepens NDLEA partnership, pledges stronger fight against drug abuse

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank), the premier West African financial institution and financial inclusion bank, has partnered with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.

At the recent courtesy visit of the management of NDLEA to FirstBank, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, at the bank’s Head Office in Marina, the CEO emphasised the importance of increased collaboration between the bank and the NDLEA to further empower the Agency to minimize and ultimately eradicate drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.

Ms. Omolade Fagboyede, Director of Seaport Operations at NDLEA, who led the team, stated, “We sincerely appreciate the pivotal role FirstBank has played, particularly in supporting the destruction of seized illicit drugs. FirstBank is the first financial institution to actively support our ongoing efforts in combating drug trafficking and abuse. On behalf of the Chairman and Chief Executive of the NDLEA, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the bank for being the first sponsor of the Exhibit Burning Ceremony. We look forward to deepening this partnership through continued collaboration and future sponsorships.”

READ ALSO: Speaker Abbas calls for community based initiatives to tackle poverty

The Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, while appreciating the visit, said, “At FirstBank, we believe that both public and private institutions have a vital role to play in building a safer, more secure, and more prosperous society. The work that the NDLEA does in safeguarding our nation from the menace of drug trafficking, abuse, and associated vices cannot be overstated. Your unwavering commitment to protecting our communities, especially the youth, from the devastating effects of drug abuse is both commendable and inspiring.

Our support for the NDLEA is rooted in this belief, and we are proud to stand in solidarity with you in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and its consequences. This is a profound gesture that reiterates the critical role of collaboration in safeguarding the future of our society”.

The collaboration between FirstBank and NDLEA is in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability objectives, particularly in advancing security, health, and community development. It underscores FirstBank’s steadfast dedication to tackling the pervasive issue of drug trafficking and abuse.