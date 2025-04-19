First Nigerian Professor of Cyber Security Information Technology tasks Nigerian judiciary

The first Nigerian Professor of Cyber Security and Information Technology Management, Prof Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, has tasked the judiciary in Nigeria to take advantage of advent of Artificial intelligence (AI) to build robust cybersecurity measures for a legal system that is transparent, accessible, secure

Ademola gave the charge while delivering lecture titled, ‘Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity in Nigeria’s Legal System (Cyber AI in Nigeria’s Judiciary),’ at the 44th Annual Conference of the Magistrate Association of Nigeria Ogun State Branch, held in Abeokuta.

The guest lecturer who flew in from United Kingdom to deliver the paper shared a vision for the country’s legal system—a vision where technology catalyses a transition from outdated practices to a future defined by transparency, efficiency, and unyielding accountability.

He pointed out that the judiciary system, much like other sectors in Nigeria, stands at a crucial digital crossroads, adding that for years, challenges like inefficiency, delayed proceedings, and even corruption have eroded public confidence in our legal processes.

‘However, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and robust cybersecurity measures offers us transformative tools to build a legal system that is transparent, accessible, secure, and above all — just. Drawing on my extensive background in cybersecurity, management consulting, and public affairs, I have witnessed firsthand how digital transformation can reshape industries’, he stated.

The lecturer who is a columnist on Penpushing Media, owner of online newspapers and television highlighted what Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity can offer which include improved efficiency and accuracy, adding that it can streamline case management by processing legal documents, analysing precedents, and assisting in drafting judgments ultimately reducing the workload on our courts.

Ademola who is first Professor of African descent to achieve Chartered Manager status said others are predictive Analytics, assuring that with Artificial Intelligence (AI), we can analyse historical legal data to forecast case outcomes, noting that this helps ensure that our judicial decisions are well-informed, consistent, and fair.

The Cyber Security and Information Technology Management expert in same vein emphasized that digital Access to Justice, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered platforms, including chatbots and virtual legal assistants, have the potential to bridge the gap between legal resources and underserved communities across Nigeria.

On Cyber Resilience, he enlightened the magistrates that Cybersecurity, especially when enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI), is frontline defence against data breaches and cyber-attacks, protecting the integrity of legal records and proceedings.

‘My journey in the fields of AI, cybersecurity, and tech leadership—epitomized by initiatives like #TechEMAvision and #DigitalLens—has shown me the transformative potential of technology when applied with vision, rigor, and commitment,’ Ademola stated.

Ademola who served as the General Evangelist of CAC Nigeria and Overseas, and as a Justice of Peace in Oyo State, Nigeria—a role that makes him function in the capacity of a magistrate said he was excited to share with the magistrates how these innovations can revolutionize the judiciary.

The lecturer, however, pointed out some challenges that need to be addressed which include lack of awareness, stressing that many within legal community are still unfamiliar with the profound capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

He disclosed that other challenges are infrastructure deficits, and that significant investment is required to update our technological infrastructure, data privacy and ethical concerns

‘We must ensure robust governance frameworks to protect sensitive legal data. There is a pressing need for ongoing training in these advanced technologies. These challenges are not insurmountable’’, he said.

‘With collaborative effort and targeted capacity building — areas where I have dedicated much of my career — we can turn these obstacles into stepping stones toward a more dynamic judiciary’, Ademola added.

On path forward to harness the full potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity in our legal system, he proposed a strategic roadmap, to develop a National Digital Justice Strategy, and establish clear policies that guide the adoption and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity in our courts.

‘Forge Strategic Partnerships: Collaborate with technology innovators, academic institutions, and industry experts — both locally and internationally — to bring best practices into our legal framework’.

‘Invest in Training and Capacity Building: Empower our judges, magistrates, and legal practitioners through regular training programs that build technical proficiency. Implement Continuous Monitoring and Evaluation: Ensure that our digital initiatives are not only effective but also ethically and legally compliant’.

On leveraging technology to combat corruption Ademola pointed out that technology is not merely a tool for efficiency; it is a powerful ally in our fight against corruption:

‘Transparency and Accountability: AI can create auditable, transparent processes, ensuring that every step in a legal proceeding is recorded and open to scrutiny. Real-Time Fraud Detection: AI systems can monitor legal processes and flag irregularities, preventing potential corrupt practices before they take root’.

‘Secure Data Management: By integrating advanced cybersecurity measures, we can safeguard sensitive data from manipulation and unauthorized access. These innovations, when implemented wisely, can cleanse our legal system of practices that have long hindered the pursuit of justice.

He declared that the future of Nigeria’s legal system lies at the confluence of technology and law, explaining that his journey in Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and management has taught him that embracing change is not just an option—it is imperative.

‘We must lead this digital revolution with clarity, integrity, and unity of purpose. I invite all of you to join me in building a judiciary that reflects the best of our collective potential — one that champions the rule of law, upholds human dignity, and delivers justice for every Nigerian’, he emphasised.