First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Commissions Nana Berry Orphanage and Children’s Home in Nasarawa

The First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has officially commissioned the newly constructed and furnished Nana Berry Orphanage and Children’s Home in Nasarawa State. The facility, built as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), aims to provide a safe and nurturing environment for vulnerable children.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Senator Tinubu highlighted the inspiration behind the project, recalling how she first learned about the orphanage through a 2023 NTA interview with its founder, Mrs. Aishatu Kwalmi.

Moved by the challenging conditions over 200 children faced, she took immediate steps to provide relief, beginning with essential food supplies and later inviting 70 children from the home to the 2023 State House Christmas Party.

“This moment is a demonstration of the power of collaboration and commitment to the well-being of our most vulnerable children in society,” she stated, expressing her gratitude to Nasarawa State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Sule, for donating the land and ensuring swift documentation.

The First Lady also commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Hon. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and her team for overseeing the construction and furnishing of the home.

She emphasized that the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

Addressing the children of Nana Berry, she encouraged them to dream big, embrace learning, and cultivate kindness. “You are special, you are loved, and you have a bright future ahead of you,” she told them.

The commissioning marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to provide social protection and improve child welfare across Nigeria. The First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to similar initiatives that prioritize the well-being of children and families nationwide.

The event was attended by government officials, community leaders, and stakeholders in the child welfare sector, all celebrating a new chapter for the children of Nana Berry Orphanage and Children’s Home.