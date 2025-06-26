First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Calls for National Action on Drug Abuse Prevention

…As Nigeria Marks International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to unite in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, emphasizing the urgent need to invest in prevention and break the cycle of addiction and organized crime.

In a message marking the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Senator Tinubu echoed the global theme: “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention. Break the cycle.” She urged leaders, parents, educators, and communities to take proactive steps in safeguarding the nation’s youth from the scourge of drugs.

“The evidence is clear: when we invest in prevention, we protect lives,” the First Lady stated. “Every child in Nigeria deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment, free from the devastating grip of drug abuse and the threats of organized crime.”

Senator Tinubu highlighted the need for national collaboration across sectors, stressing the collective responsibility to engage young people, support families, and raise awareness at all levels of society.

“Our responsibility is to positively engage our youth, support our families, and raise awareness,” she said. “Together, we can build a healthier, safer, and more resilient Nigeria.”

The International Day, observed annually on June 26, reinforces global efforts to combat drug abuse and transnational crime. Nigeria joins the world in commemorating the day with renewed commitment to public health and security, aligned with this year’s call to #StopOrganizedCrime.