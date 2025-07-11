First Ladies Push Youth, AI Agenda at Global Forum

As the Third Annual Global First Partners Academy entered its second day in New York, First Ladies from across the world continued meaningful dialogue on conflict resolution, youth engagement, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, addressed the forum with a passionate call for global action to prepare young people for a rapidly changing world. Speaking on the theme *“First Partners’ Role in the World: Preparing the Youth for the Future,”* she emphasized that the time to shape the future is now—not later.

“Whether in Lagos, London, or Los Angeles, the world is being reshaped by innovation, climate change, migration, and shifting economic realities,” she said. “As First Partners, we are not just figureheads. We are non-partisan influencers and maternal figures. We have both a responsibility and the platform to lead.”

Drawing from her background as an educator, Senator Tinubu highlighted the creativity and resilience of Nigerian youth. She said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, along with her own Renewed Hope Initiative, aims to harness this potential by supporting education, mentorship, civic participation, and public service.

“We must meet young people where they are—online, in tech hubs, creative industries, and climate spaces,” she said. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

READ ALSO: Revitalisation of Oferekpe Water Treatment Plant to boost supply – Gov’s Aide

The First Lady called on her counterparts to use their unique influence to build partnerships that tackle issues affecting children, women, and youth—especially in education, mental health, and skills development.

Throughout the day, sessions featured presentations from serving and former First Ladies, academics, and global policy experts. Topics ranged from AI’s role in women’s health to digital innovation in food security and strategies to transform social divisions into inclusive development opportunities.

The Global First Partners Academy continues to serve as a platform where First Ladies collectively explore solutions to shared challenges across continents, reinforcing their roles as advocates for peace, equity, and progress.