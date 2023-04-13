First Bank Restates Commitment To Financial Inclusion

By Temitope Adebayo

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment towards financial inclusion in the country as it joined the rest of the world to participate in the 2023 edition of the Global Money Week (GMW) held recently.

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people are financially aware as they acquire knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience.

The 2023 edition of the Global Money Week (GMW) themed “Plan your money, plant your future” is specifically selected to prompt young people to be forward-looking and to have a broad view of the environment and society in their financial decisions. The GMW is focused on the impact of a prudent approach to money by children as it plays an important role in securing their future.

Chief executive of the First Bank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, led other staff of the bank across the country in inspiring children and young people to learn about money, livelihoods and entrepreneurship.

Adeduntan had a virtual knowledge sharing on the ethics of managing money at Redeemers Secondary School, Libya road, Narayi Junction, Barnawa, Kaduna State. Complementing the FirstBank Group CEO’s efforts, other FirstBank staff visited at least one school in 20 states, including the FCT, where over 3,000 children were engaged with the rudiments of financial literacy.

The Global Money Week aligns with the bank’s longstanding FutureFirst Initiative designed to encourage its customers and key stakeholders alike to imbibe the saving culture, as it eases every parent’s ability to have their children exposed to the rudiments of financial literacy at an early age which plays a role in securing the future of children.

With the bank’s FutureFirst Initiative, FirstBank said, it has so far impacted over 85,000 secondary school students on Career Counselling, Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. In addition to this, the bank said, through its children’s Products, KidsFirst (0-12 years) and MeFirst (13-17 years) Accounts, it aims at encouraging the right savings culture amongst children across various age ranges.

The Global Money Week, according to the bank, reiterates its resolve at promoting the need to secure the future of the younger generation through various endeavours like its FutureFirst initiative and MeFirst and KidsFirst products and services, specifically designed to put young customers at an advantage.

“An astute understanding of the concept of money during one’s childhood is a critical asset for one to be exposed to as it keeps the mind productively empowered in making smart money decisions to not just secure the future but its betterment”, the bank said.

