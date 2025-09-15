FIRS dismisses claims that Nigerians without TIN cannot operate bank accounts

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed claims that Nigerians without a Tax Identification Number (TIN) cannot open or operate bank accounts, describing it as a misconception.

The agency said the country’s tax framework has been redesigned to integrate seamlessly with national registries, making individuals and entities automatically identifiable for tax purposes without new hurdles.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, technical assistant on broadcast media to Zacch Adedeji, FIRS executive chairman, said:

“The Tax Identification Number is a 13-digit unique code assigned to all taxable persons and entities in Nigeria. It encodes information such as issuance year, registry source (NIN for individuals, RC Number for corporates), state of registration, and a security fragment.

“Far from being a separate requirement, the TIN functions as a statutory tool that enables the FIRS to uniquely verify taxpayers across the country.”

She explained that for individuals, the TIN is automatically linked to the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Atoyebi added that when customers provide their NIN to open a bank account or for Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, the system cross-checks the database and retrieves the TIN in real time.

“Similarly, for businesses, the TIN is tied to the RC Number issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Partnerships, cooperatives, and professional associations also have their TINs linked to their respective recognised registries,” she said.