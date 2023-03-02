Firm takes advocay on energy access, climate action to Abuja schools

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Electricity Hub (TEH) has taken its sensitisation and education program on energy consumption and management to Government Secondary School, Kubwa, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

TEH, which prides itself as Africa’s foremost energy access storyteller, on February 17, successfully executed its first act of the Sustainable Energy Education Drive (SEED), at the government secondary school.

The enlightenment exercise started with a brief introduction of the power sector value chain concerning electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

It communicated that proper energy management could culminate in economic development, environmental protection, and increased power availability for improved access.

As the team pledged to spread the message to the ends of the earth, fulfilling its mandate of educating African communities for a sustainable future, the session ended with a chant of the mantra for the Sustainable Energy Education Drive: With Proper Energy Management, “We Save More To Use More”.

The Sustainable Energy Education drive is the brainchild of The Electricity Hub, which focuses on promoting energy access and the decarbonization goal by enlightening Africans, starting with Nigeria, on demand-side energy management and using alternative energy sources.

Climate change has gained global attention due to its devastating impact on several nations’ health, environment and economy.

In Africa, rural and peri-urban communities suffer the most exposure and vulnerability to the risks of varying climates because they rely heavily on climate-sensitive resources like agriculture for sustenance and livelihood.

Due to the urgent need for adaptation and mitigation, African countries signed the Paris Agreement to reduce their carbon emissions aggressively. Nigeria led the park with its novel Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

One of the objectives of the ETP is to significantly reduce the emissions from the Power Sector by promoting the conservative use of power and expanding clean energy generation companies while increasing access to electricity.

Achieving this would require collaboration among stakeholders and a widespread understanding and implementation of demand-side energy management by end-use customers, especially the unmetered population.

The team sought to educate and sensitize both staff and students of the host government school.

