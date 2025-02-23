Firm sustains gas infrastructure devt across Nigeria

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

An indigenous and integrated gas value chain company, Falcon Corporation Limited has embarked on integrated gas expansion programme aimed at expanding Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration in Nigeria.

The firm, with expertise in delivering world class energy solutions across the midstream and downstream sectors of the industry positioning itself with the construction of a 15,000 metric tonnes capacity LPG storage facility with jetty access for marine activities in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking on the project, its managing director of the firm, Prof. Joe Ezigbo said, the facility is constructed in over 110,000sqm of land for end-to-end LPG delivery to distributors and off takers for throughput activities.

He added that, Falcon Corporation desire to deepen gas utilisation in the South South and South East by making LPG available to users by bridging the rigour of taking gas first to Lagos, before delivering same by road informed its decision to take up the investment decision.

Highlighting activities in the project delivery, he said, the firm accomplished a significant milestone by achieving one million man-hours without a lost time injury (LTI) on the 15,000MT LPG storage facility project. Ezigbo said, the accomplishment underscores Falcon’s dedication to best practices and safety standards across its operations and management.

Ezigbo expressed pride in this achievement, highlighting the company’s commitment to maintaining high standards in environmental, health, safety, and quality management.

This milestone reflects our team’s dedication to creating a safe work environment and our continuous pursuit of operational excellence, he said.

Falcon “Target zero’ is of no harm to people equipment and environment is the key driver to this accomplishment. Working 1millon man-hours without LTI aligns with Falcon’s strategic objective and mission to deliver superior solutions through operational excellence, people and partnership.”

He emphasised the company’s commitment to safety as a core part of its corporate culture, stressing that the achievement showcases the effectiveness of Falcon’s safety protocols and training programs. ‘We are committed to upholding stringent safety standards to ensure that every stakeholder returns home safely,’ Ezigbo said.

The MD pointed out that, Falcon remains vigilant in minimising operational risks, prioritising the health and safety of employees, contractors, and the environment.

According to him, the company adheres to rigorous national and global standards, adopting innovative strategies to enhance workplace safety.