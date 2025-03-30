Firm reinforces plans to expand financial access for SMEs

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Sage Grey Finance Limited and its sister company, Sage Grey Technologies, have reaffirmed their commitment to driving financial inclusion, the Small and Medium Enterprise(SME) growth and technological innovation through strategic partnerships and product development.

At a press briefing held in Lagos, the executives detailed their ongoing efforts to expand financial access for SMEs, drive technological advancements, and contribute to sustainable economic development through solutions aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG frameworks.

Speaking, the executive director of Sage Grey Finance, Mr. Jumo Atiba, said, “at Sage Grey Finance, we believe in the transformative power of impact financing. Our unique position in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem allows us to unlock opportunities that generate both financial returns and meaningful social impact.”

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

He stated that, “as a licensed and regulated entity by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), we seamlessly blend profitability with social impact. Our integration into the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System ensures we deliver secure, efficient financial services, setting us apart.

“Our journey is rooted in empowering businesses, fostering sustainable development, and creating enduring value for our stakeholders and communities.”

Atiba stated that, the company is deepening partnerships to enhance access to finance and drive financial inclusion by funding SMEs at competitive rates, saying, “in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI), Sage Grey Finance offers a tailored SME funding scheme that enables small businesses to access financing at a highly competitive nine per cent interest rate.

“Supporting Small Business Owners through partnership with the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) to facilitate direct engagement with entrepreneurs, ensuring that financing solutions reach those who need them most,” he pointed out.

On the company’s approach to digital innovation, the chief operating officer of Sage Grey Technologies, Mr Yemi Jinadu, said, “we are committed to building technology solutions that not only enhance business operations but also create social impact.”

He added that “our goal is to bridge efficiency gaps in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem while ensuring that businesses and individuals benefit from technology-driven opportunities.”

Jinadu emphasised that, Sage Grey Finance’s impact-driven approach extends beyond finance and technology, with a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility (CSR), saying that “the company has committed to monthly CSR initiatives that address education, environmental sustainability, and community welfare through partnerships with various institutions and NGOs.”