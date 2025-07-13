Firm offers scholarship opportunities to African youth

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

An integrated energy services and solutions provider, Kenyon International West Africa, has offered scholarship opportunities to young Africans to upscale their skills as the continent drives upstream oil sector growth.

According to the chief Executive officer, Kenyon International West Africa, Victor Ekpenyong, the firms scholarship program aims to unlock this potential and empower the next generation of African leaders. The potential exists across the continent it just needs the right push, he said.

This commitment is coming as Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector is undergoing a transformative shift. The firm was also honoured with the Africa Legacy Leadership Award by the Society of Petroleum Engineers International (SPEI) at the just-concluded Africa Technology Conference in Tanzania.

The Awards Night Segment was a significant highlight of the conference. It recognised and celebrated outstanding individuals who made meaningful strides across the continent.

Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, whose prestigious Africa Legacy Leadership Award was presented by SPE President Olivier Houzé in recognition of his accomplishments and impact in the African energy sector.

The award celebrated Dr Ekpenyong’s commitment to people-focused energy solutions, enduring contributions to Africa’s energy landscape, and legacy of influence in shaping the sector’s future. It also acknowledged his dedication to driving positive change and empowering communities across the region.

READ ALSO: 50 & Iconic: Celebrating Rita Dominic

During the event, Dr. Ekpenyong announced the Africa Regional Student Scholarship, a collaborative effort between himself and SPE Africa Region, designed to reflect their shared vision of empowering young Africans and unlocking their potential.

After receiving thousands of applications from across Africa for this year’s edition, awardees emerged from five countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Ghana.

Upon receiving the SPE Award, Dr. Ekpenyong remarked on the origin of the Africa Regional Scholarship: “These awards celebrate not only achievements but also their impact. I am honoured to receive this recognition and excited to support the next generation of African leaders through our scholarship programme.”

“A timely intervention inspired our scholarship programme in the life of one student, which led to a visible transformation. This experience made me understand that many young Africans are waiting for a similar opportunity. The potential exists across the continent it just needs the right push. Our scholarship program aims to unlock this potential and empower the next generation of African leaders,” he added.