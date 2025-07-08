Firm bets on InsurEase to disrupt Nigeria’s insurance market

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to modernising the insurance landscape by positioning InsurEase, its bold new InsurTech platform, as a game-changing solution that enables Nigerians to access insurance directly from their smartphones.

InsurEase allows customers to purchase a variety of insurance policies, including health, devices, motor, and travel, directly from their smartphones. Designed with user convenience in mind, the app offers a seamless, user-friendly experience, enabling users to explore, compare, and secure coverage in just a few taps.

Managing director and CEO of Transparency Scape, Oluseyi Ifaturoti, at the launch of the InsurEase App, on Tuesday, in Lagos, said reaching this milestone has been a journey of perseverance.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker lauds NSC chairman for dedication to sports development

“We are thrilled to officially go live, and we are excited to offer our customers peace of mind through a smart, easy-to-use app. Our goal is to be a trusted partner as they navigate the often complex world of insurance,” Ifaturoti stated.

Transparency Scape aims to empower customers with access to affordable, reliable, and convenient insurance policies while giving them the flexibility to choose from a wide range of offerings from top-tier insurance providers. These partners include AXA Mansard Insurance Plc., NEM Insurance Plc., Leadway Assurance Company Limited, among others.. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and is integrated with trusted payment gateways Paystack and Budpay to ensure smooth and secure transactions.

Transparency Scape has also partnered with key regulatory bodies, including the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) to ensure full compliance and uphold the highest industry standards.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to our regulators for fostering innovation within Nigeria’s insurance space. We are also grateful to our insurance partners for their trust and for allowing us to integrate their APIs. This has been instrumental to our success,” Ifaturoti added.

The chief operating officer of Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers Limited, Olufela Olurin, said, “InsurEase reflects our core values of transparency and trust. By breaking down the barriers to insurance accessibility, we have made it easier for Nigerians to secure the protection they need. Our app simplifies the entire insurance journey, giving users greater peace of mind and security for their future.”