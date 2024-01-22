Fire Outbreak: Okowa- Daramola, orhers assure victims of Govt assistance In Delta community

By Nosa Akenzua

The member representing Ika North East Local Government Area in the Delta State House Assembly, Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola has described the fire incident that occurred at Boji-Boji Owa as overwhelming, assuring the victims of the state government’s assistance.

Hon. Okowa-Daramola, made this known when she and the Ika North East Council Chairman, Hon Victor Ebonka, visited the scene of the fire incident that gutted a building at the Lagos-Asaba Road, in Ika North East Local Government Area yesterday.

“I am quite overwhelmed by this unfortunate incident. When I saw the video yesterday, it was really disheartening. That is why we made it a point of duty to come here this morning to commiserate with the victims.”

“On our part, we need to see what we can do to assist the victims. We have seen for ourselves, even when no life was lost, things are very difficult in Nigeria nowadays, so they really need to be comforted.”

“We really sympathize with the victims over their property and the trauma they are going through at moment,” she stated.

Continuing, she said that the state government would put measures on ground to reduce the volume of fire damages whenever it occurred.

Also speaking, Chairman of Ika North East Local Government Council, Hon. Victor Ebonka described the fire outbreak as unfortunate and disheartening.

“Properties have been lost. People’s livelihoods have been jeopardized. We will do a formal report and the commissioner in charge will take it up from there.”

Speaking further, Hon. Ebonka urged members of the public to stop attacking security operatives especially men of the fire service whenever there was fire outbreak in locality.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Power and Energy, Engr. Jerry Ehiwario commended men of the state fire service for their efforts in preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings in the area.

While saying that the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, remained committed to the welfare of Deltans, he said that “the victims as well as the owner of the property will be attended to.”

On his part, the commander in charge Agbor Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr. Friday Idachaba, while sympathizing with the victims, noted that the police had commenced investigations to unravel the cause of the inferno.

Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Hon. Victor Ebonka and Engr. Jerry Ehiwario also visited the office of the men of the fire service where they had a closed-door meeting with some officers.