March 27, 2025
image
News

Fire guts female hostel at Sokoto State university

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 109 No comment
Sokoto fire ,
By Kingsley Chukwuka
 A massive fire has engulfed a female students’ hostel at Sokoto State University (SSU).

The affected hostel is one of the newly built facilities meant to ease accommodation challenges at the institution.

Reports indicate that students were not inside the hostel at the time of the incident, as authorities had earlier directed occupants to vacate the building.

The reasons behind the evacuation remain undisclosed by school officials.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

Firefighting efforts have been completed, but the extent of the damage has yet to be fully assessed.

The cause of the fire still remains unknown as of press time.

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

Boss Mustapha SGF

Health sector will not remain same post-COVID-19 — SGF

By Ihesiulo Grace

Parliamentary System: Lawyers react to face – off between Senator Ajibola, Hon. Oke

By Ihesiulo Grace

PDP Woman Leader Resigns in Kwara

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply