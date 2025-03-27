Fire guts female hostel at Sokoto State university

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A massive fire has engulfed a female students’ hostel at Sokoto State University (SSU).

The affected hostel is one of the newly built facilities meant to ease accommodation challenges at the institution.

Reports indicate that students were not inside the hostel at the time of the incident, as authorities had earlier directed occupants to vacate the building.

The reasons behind the evacuation remain undisclosed by school officials.

Firefighting efforts have been completed, but the extent of the damage has yet to be fully assessed.

The cause of the fire still remains unknown as of press time.