Fire guts FCT minister of state’s residence in Abuja

The private residence of the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, was gutted by fire on Sunday.

Naija News learned that the residence of the minister is located at No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro area of Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, the fire started in the afternoon, while firefighters failed to respond to the incident early enough which worsened the situation.

In a chat with reporters, the spokesman to the minister, Austine Elemue, confirmed the fire incident but disclosed that there was no casualty.

READ ALSO: Mokola Sabo: Ibadan suburb where dirt, children…

Elemue said the cause of the fire outbreak was being investigated, adding that first responders could not salvage anything in the house.

He said: “Yes, fire gutted the private residence of the minister of state. Investigation is still on to know the cause of the fire.

“But electric spark is suspected though, but we are going to wait for the outcome of the investigation. There is no casualty but we could not salvage anything from the house.”