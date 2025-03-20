March 20, 2025
Fire engulfs Kano market, properties worth billions burnt

By DailyTimesNGR
Kano

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A fire outbreak at a scrap market in Dakata, Kano State, has destroyed property worth billions of naira.

The spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, stating that no lives were lost.

Reports indicate that the fire started after sparks were seen coming from some electric poles, quickly spreading to a groundnut processing factory.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, visited the scene and described the incident as tragic.

He also revealed that a man was arrested for attempting to steal goods from the fire scene.

According to him, a thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent future occurrences.

The commissioner commended the swift response of the fire service personnel and local residents in extinguishing the fire.

