Fire engulfs goods worth N30m in Ogun

Shop owners lost goods estimated at N30 million in Friday’s fire outbreak at Oja-Tuntun Market in Ile-Ife, Osun, according to Mr. Adeyinmi Adeleye of the Oyo State Fire Service.

Adeleye informed in Ile-Ife that the fire originated from an electrical power surge in one of the shops in the market.

He mentioned that residents, alongside the fire service, promptly responded to extinguish the fire, and fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

Chief Falilat Lawal, the head of market women at Oja-Tuntun Market, expressed her distress over the recurring fire outbreaks at the market. She recalled that years ago, the market association had appealed to the state government to revamp the market and transform it into a major trading center.

Lawal observed that the shops in the market were poorly spaced, resulting in congestion and vulnerability to collateral damage.

“The state and Federal Government should come to our aid in reconstructing this market; we need solar lights in the market. This is the major market in ancient Ile-Ife city, and there has not been any improvement since its creation till date, compared to Gbagi Market in Ibadan.

“Majority of those whose shops were razed had been conducting their businesses using bank loans; they are now at sea as to how to begin again,” Lawal noted.

