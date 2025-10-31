Fire destroys hostel at Benue girls’ school, no casualties

A late-night fire on October 28 razed a major hostel at St. Winifred Girls’ Secondary School, Ihugh, Benue State, leaving the building in ruins but causing no casualties.

“This hostel was much more than bricks and mortar; it was a sanctuary,” an eyewitness said.

Principal Rev. Fr. Isaac Shalegh described the burnt structure as “one of the most beautiful” on campus and announced a one-week mid-term break starting October 30 to allow the school manage the aftermath. Senior students preparing for exams will remain on campus.

He thanked parents and community members for their support and appealed to the Benue State Government, private sector and NGOs for assistance to rebuild.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, the school emphasised that the incident has strengthened its sense of unity and resilience.