Find Sommie’s killers, family urges FG

The family of slain ARISE News anchor and reporter, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to urgently identify and prosecute her killers.

The appeal came on Wednesday during a condolence visit by senior management of the ARISE Media Group to the Maduagwu family home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Somtochukwu, fondly called Sommie, died in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, during an armed robbery at her residence in Katampe, Abuja. She was 29.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Obi Maduagwu, elder brother to the deceased’s father, described the killing as “senseless, cruel, and deeply painful.”

“We appreciate the solidarity shown by ARISE News, but we also demand justice. Those who did this must be found and brought to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

Leading the ARISE delegation was Bayo Awosemo, Deputy Managing Director, accompanied by Sumner Sambo, Director of News, and Chris Isiguzo, Director of Corporate Services, who is also President of the Congress of African Journalists.

They conveyed the organisation’s condolences and praised Sommie’s dedication, work ethic, and values.

Isiguzo, a former NUJ president, recalled his last encounter with her: “We were together in the office on Saturday and Sunday. Before she went on air to present her programme, we exchanged pleasantries as always. Who could have imagined that hours later, we’d be talking about her in the past tense? We are heartbroken, but her legacy will endure.”

Her mother was inconsolable, while her father, Ifeanyi Maduagwu, was too distraught to speak. The family home was filled with sympathisers — friends, relatives, neighbours, and media colleagues — who described her as brilliant, humble, and principled.

Born on December 26, 1995, Sommie studied law in Nigeria and the United Kingdom before transitioning to journalism.

At ARISE News, she quickly distinguished herself as a reporter, producer, and anchor, with a reputation for thoughtful interviews and coverage of legal issues, gender equity, and social justice.

Sambo assured the family that ARISE will stand by them in the pursuit of justice.

“No stone will be left unturned in unmasking those responsible for this heinous crime,” he said.

Sommie’s killing has reignited calls for stronger protection for journalists and urgent reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture.