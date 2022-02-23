Finance Ministry debunks report of fire outbreak

By Philip Clement, Abuja

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has debunked reports making rounds on Wednesday morning that there has been a fire outbreak in the Ministry’s Headquarters located at the Central Business District of the FCT.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Times by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Hon Minister, Finance, Budget and National Planning

“The Federal Ministry of Finance is not on fire as reported on the social media. Rather there was an incident on the corridor of the basement involving an isolated battery Pack and it was quickly put out by the security personnel on duty.

“The battery pack that sparked the fire has been controlled even before the fire service arrived,” he stated.

