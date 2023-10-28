Finally Court dismisses Binani’s case against Fintiri’s victory for lack of requisite merit

…it’s triumph of reality over fiction, says Fintiri

By Tom Garba

The Adamawa Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the case of Senator Aishatu Dahiru of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) contesting the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Adamawa State.

The tribunal dismissed the case, stating that it failed to demonstrate meaningful compliance with electoral regulations.

The tribunal in Yola had previously dismissed petitions submitted by Dr. Umaru Ardo, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Adamawa State, against the governor’s election as lacking merit.

Despite the unconstitutional proclamation by the suspended REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari, that brought global condemnation and public outrage, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared PDP’s Fintiri the winner of the March 18 governorship race.

The leading judge who read the judgement ,Justice Theodora Uloho alongside Justice Mustapha Ramat and Justice Umar Abdulnasir said Hudu’s declaration is nul and void

Recalled that Fintiri received 421,524 votes to defeat Aishatu Binani of the APC, who received 390,275 votes, and Dr. Umar Ardo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who finished third.

Also recalled that the SDP and APC filed applications before the tribunal disputing Fintiri’s election victory.

Reacting , Gov Fintiri described the verdict as the triumph of reality over fiction.

He said Adamawa people are witnesses of the truth over falsehood and honesty over deceit, adding that it is worthy of celebration and a tale they shall be proud to pass unto their forbearers in Adamawa State.

“The journey might be short, but the story is fully loaded. That we provided an enabling environment for democratic contest; we offered ourselves for free and fair election; ran an issue-based campaign devoid of rancour; protected our votes and won squarely, despite the attempts to deny us victory by the machination of desperate politicians and had the civility to walk to the tribunal and defend our mandate against capture.

“This indeed is another memorable day in the annals of Adamawa State as we celebrate yet another victory in the reaffirmation of a mandate freely given by the majority of the voters of Adamawa State in March 2023.

“The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal has once again passed its verdict on the petition brought before it by the last category of petitioners. It is a verdict in favour of popular will; it is a verdict that reaffirms that the truth is sacred and justice is proportionately served to all parties.” Fintiri said.

