Finally, APC to begin screening of presidential hopefuls today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed today (Monday) and Tuesday for the screening of presidential hopefuls.

According to a list seen on Sunday, a total of 23 presidential hopefuls are expected to participate in the screening exercise.

Eleven aspirants are expected to be screened on Monday, while the remaining 12 are scheduled to participate in the exercise on Tuesday.

The development comes after the earlier postponement of the exercise by the APC.

As of Friday morning — hours before the party had initially scheduled its presidential primary to hold — no date had been fixed for the screening.

The APC presidential primary was scheduled to hold on May 29 and 30.

READ ALSO: Delta 2023: Omo-Agege congratulates APC candidates

However, on Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced a postponement of the June 3 deadline for primaries after a meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

INEC has now given political parties till June 9 to conclude all matters on primaries for the 2023 general election.

Following the postponement of the deadline for primaries by the electoral commission, the APC had also announced a shift in the date for its primary.

The exercise will now hold from June 6 to 8 in Abuja

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...