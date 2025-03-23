FIN Insurance engages Muslim community to boost insurance awareness

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

FIN Insurance Company Limited has intensified efforts to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria by engaging with the Muslim community, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the insurer distributed 250 food and drink packs to Muslim faithful at the 1004 Central Mosque in Victoria Island, Lagos. Executive Director of Technical Operations, Kolawole Adekoya, described the initiative as a way of giving back to society while also promoting the benefits of insurance.

Adekoya urged Muslims to embrace both conventional and Islamic insurance policies, noting that FIN Insurance, along with its sister companies Cornerstone Insurance Plc and Hilal Takaful Nigeria, offers tailored products to meet their needs.

Head of Technical at FIN Insurance, Mr. Olalekan Moshood, emphasised that the company is working closely with the Victoria Island Muslim community to provide insurance solutions, adding that many residents are already policyholders. The initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage more people to secure financial protection.

READ ALSO: Niger-Delta Group accuses Traditional Ruler, Boyloaf, Kingsley Kuku, Gen. shoot-at-sight of sponsoring media attacks on

Chief Imam of the 1004 Central Mosque, Sheikh Suleiman Ibrahim, commended FIN Insurance for its generosity, stating that feeding the less privileged during Ramadan is not only a noble act but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to the welfare of the community.

The company reiterated its commitment to educating the public on the benefits of insurance and fostering closer relationships with diverse communities.