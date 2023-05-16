Film Lighting: Tamu-Ra Bakr to facilitate MultiChoice Talent Factory Masterclass

By Godwin Anyebe

International Film Lighting Expert Tamu-Ra Bakr has been confirmed to facilitate a MultiChoice Talent Factory Workshop (MTF) on Lighting for Production. The session is a part of the 3-day activities for the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Scheduled to hold on the 19th of May, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria, the masterclass will shed light on the importance of good lighting in communicating the mood, the atmosphere and telling the right story.

Tamu-Ra Bakr has several award-winning films to his name, including Orange is the New Black (Season 2-3), Power (Season 3), Law & Order, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Friends with Benefits, Batman, American Gangster, 30 Rock (Season 3-5), Men in Black II and III, Mr and Mrs Smith and a host of other notable titles.

The masterclass is presented in collaboration with Lights, Camera, Diaspora!, a non-profit with the mission to bridge the gap between the African and African-Diaspora entertainment industries to progress the aesthetic quality and business opportunities for African film, broadcast and live events on the continent and in the African Diaspora.

