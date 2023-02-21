Film for impact foundation and United States Embassy Collaborate to Nurture New Talent in Northern Nigeria Film Industry

United States Embassy Invests in the Future of Northern Nigeria Cinema Through Film For Impact Fellowship.

New Generation of Northern Nigerian Filmmakers Rise Through the Ranks Thanks to Film For Impact Foundation and United States Embassy.

“Film For Impact Fellowship – Northern Nigeria,” was designed to empower emerging filmmakers from the region to address pressing social issues through the power of film.

The project focused on promoting education, ethnic and religious tolerance, and gender equity as a means of achieving meaningful development that fosters regional peace, stability, and economic growth.

The program was delivered through a multi-phase approach that involved a three-week online training and a three-day physical plenary session.

During the online training, participants engaged in interactive webinars covering a range of topics such as storytelling, cinematography, directing, impact design, monitoring and evaluation, and social and behavior change communication.

They also had the opportunity to learn from experienced filmmakers in the impact space.

The physical plenary session, held at the American Spaces in Abuja, brought together filmmakers and writers from Northern Nigeria to participate in workshops and discussions aimed at promoting religious tolerance and understanding.

Thanks to the training, participants developed their storytelling and filmmaking skills, gained a deeper understanding of Christianity and Islam, and learned how impact films can drive social change.

As a result, two episodes of a TV series on religious tolerance are currently being developed, which will be produced and distributed across the Northern region of Nigeria and beyond.

The series will serve as a powerful tool to promote religious diversity and foster greater understanding and tolerance between communities.

Participants were thrilled with the program, reporting that they felt more confident and equipped to use film to make a positive impact in their communities.

Many have already begun working on their film projects and plan to use them to drive social change and enter them into film festivals.

The program’s impact extends beyond the participants themselves, as the films produced by these emerging filmmakers will have a positive impact on their communities through community screenings, raising awareness, and promoting change on various social issues.

The program is proudly supported by the United States Embassy, which recognizes the power of film as a tool for positive change and is committed to supporting initiatives that use the medium to promote important social and cultural issues.

The Film for Impact Foundation’s success with this program is a testament to its mission to use films to disrupt the status quo and deliver positive change.

The foundation is committed to continuing to support and empower emerging filmmakers across Nigeria and Africa who are dedicated to using film to drive social change in their communities.

