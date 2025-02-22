Fight Against Insecurity: Troops kill 82 terrorists, arrest 198, rescue 93 hostages — DHQ

By Andrew Oota

The Military High Command on Friday announced another major feat in the fight against insurgence that it’s troops has between 14 – 21 February eliminated 82 terrorists, arrested 198 others, apprehended 22 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 93 hostages.

This was contained in a statement made available in Abuja by Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Markus Kangye on the weekly report of Military operations against insurgency activities in the various theatres of operations across the country.

According to the statement, “During the week under review, troops of the Armed Forces conducted a joint operation with the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA team, security agencies and hybrid forces.

“These operations include; fighting and confidence-building patrols, raids, ambushes and clearance as well as search and rescue operations.

“In the cause of the operations, they neutralised several terrorists, apprehended their collaborators, rescued kidnapped victims and received surrendered terrorists. Gunrunners, oil theft collaborators and other violent extremists were also apprehended.

“They also, conducted several close air supports, armed reconnaissance patrols as well as air interdiction missions.

“In the South-South region, troops foiled oil theft estimated to the tune of about N587,190,740.00 only.

“The breakdown includes: 366,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 117,320 litres of illegally refined AGO and 600 litres of DPK.

“Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed, 38 crude oil cooking ovens, 27 dugout pits, 22 boats, 2 speedboats, 60 storage tanks, 34 drums and 32 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include 3 pumping machines, one tricycle, 3 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and 2 vehicles among others.

“Troops arrested 22 oil thieves, recovered 2 and 152 assorted arms and ammunition as well as 5 magazines among others.”

It further added that in a related development, troops recovered 86 and 2,040 assorted weapons and ammunition respectively.

According to it, “these includes, 46 AK47 rifles, 18 locally fabricated guns, 19 dane guns, 3 pump action guns, 1,165 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 128 rounds

of 7.62mm NATO, 600 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 51 cartridges as well as other 3 assorted arms and 96 assorted ammunitions.”

The statement assured that the gallant men and women of the Armed forces of Nigeria would continue to carry out the constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians in line with the Nation’s constitutional roles.