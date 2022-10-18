Fidelity Bank partners with BOSS Money to boost Diaspora remittances

As part of its strategy to provide seamless disbursement options to its over 7 million customers, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has partnered with BOSS Money, a fast-growing provider of money transfers in the United States.

The partnership would enable Fidelity Bank customers to receive funds sent from the U.S. at any of the bank’s 250 branches across Nigeria.

BOSS Money is the money remittance brand of IDT Corporation US. Customers can initiate transactions through the BOSS Money app, BOSS Money website, or an authorized BOSS Money retailer. BOSS Money transfers are fee-free for first-time customers sending up to $300.

Desmond Ohamma, Group Head, Remittance and Diaspora Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc said: Our partnership with Boss Money is a demonstration of our commitment to improve service delivery to our customers especially in the area of remittances. Through this partnership, our customers now have another channel to receive funds seamlessly from abroad and we are pleased to have BOSS Money collaborate with us in achieving this.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Fidelity Bank to expand payout options for our customers with friends and family in Nigeria,” commented Alfredo O’Hagan, SVP for Consumer Payments for IDT. “Together, we provide a very convenient, fast and affordable way to send money to over seven million Fidelity Bank account holders all across Nigeria.”

