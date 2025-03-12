FHC refutes report “New judge steps down from Nnamdi Kanu’s case, says arrest was wrong,”

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The management of Federal High Court has refuted report making round with the headline “new judge steps down from Nnamdi Kanu’s case.”

A statement on Tuesday signed by Chief Registrar, Federal High Court of Nigeria Sulaiman Amida Hassan, Esq. “”unequivocally refutes the false and misleading report, alleging that the Honourable the Chief Judge, The Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho, OFR has stepped down from Nnamdi Kanu’s Case and made statements regarding the legality of his arrest.”

“This claim is entirely unfounded, fictitious, grossly mischievous, damaging in intent and should be disregarded in its entirety” the court said.

The Chief Registrar stated that “the true position is that The Honourable Justice Tsoho, in his capacity as Chief Judge, has reassigned Nnamdi Kanu’s case from Honourable Justice Binta Nyako to another (‘new’) Judge.The report referred to, is therefore, totally spurious.”

Chief Registrar said the defense team should hence prepare to receive instructions regarding the case, as may be issued by the new judge.

The Federal High Court strongly cautions against deliberate misinformation to mislead the public and erode confidence in the judicial system.

“We urge the general public to be wary and rely only on verified information from official Court sources, adding the Court remains steadfast in upholding justice through due process of the law.