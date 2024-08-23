FG won’t tolerate subversion of democratic govt -AGF

..Says laws of the land have made copious provisions on how to deal with treasonable acts

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), has warned that the Federal Government would not tolerate subversion of the democratically elected government under whatever guise.

Prince Fagbemi affirmed that government will promote and uphold the fundamental rights of all citizens, but insisted that any infraction or breach of the same rights by any person or organisation under any guise except as stipulated by the Constitution will be resisted.

The AGF pointed out that the present administration has a clear mandate of the people, and can only be changed at the end of its tenure as prescribed by the Constitution.

Fagbemi, stated this on Thursday at the valedictory court session in honour of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on August 22, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

According to Fagbemi, any other mode or attempt to change a democratically elected government except as provided by the Constitution, is nothing but a clear case of treason and subversion of democratic governance.

The AGF said that the laws of the land have made copious provisions on how to deal with treasonable acts, stressing that the full wrath of the law will catch up with such treasonable felony.

He reassured that the Federal Government is irrevocably committed to massively changing the course of narratives within the country’s justice sector.

The Minister said with the massive turn around being put in place by the present administration, the justice sector will be given a place of pride it deserves.

Specifically, the AGF said the Federal Government will eradicate all forms of obstacles militating against the modernisation, effectiveness and efficiency of the justice sector.

He added that with the recent 300 percent salary increment for judicial officers, the efforts of government will enhance and promote the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Fagbemi thanked the Supreme Court for rescuing Local Governments in Nigeria from the claws of governors.

The AGF called on Attorneys General of States in the country to advise their various governors to obey the judgment of the Supreme Court on the financial autonomy for Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has called for measures to be put in place to reduce the backlog of cases at the Supreme Court.

Ariwoola said there are too many cases before the apex court which ought to have terminated at the appellate court.

He said access to justice has contributed largely to the delay in the hearing of cases as litigants and lawyers are forced to wait for several years to have their cases decided.

Justice Ariwoola explained that the right to fair hearing can only be guaranteed when lawyers and litigants do not have to wait for so long to have their cases adjudicated upon.

He also stressed the need for the bench to have more judicial officers to adjudicate on all matters timeously.

Ariwoola was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2011. He was a Justice of the Court of Appeal between 2005 and 2011 after having been elevated from the State High Court of Oyo State.