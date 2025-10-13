FG: We’ve met all of ASUU’s demands — strike unnecessary, says minister

Tunji Alausa, minister of education, says the federal government has fulfilled all outstanding demands made by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing the union’s planned two-week warning strike as needless.

The minister made the remarks during an interview with Channels Television’s Okinbaloye on Sunday.

Alausa insisted that ASUU had no justification for embarking on strike action, noting that every key issue raised in its negotiations with the government had been addressed.

“I do not see any reason why they have gone on this strike. I can tell you today that all the demands of ASUU have been met,” Alausa said.

According to him, despite the government’s continuous engagement and several concessions, the union appeared “determined to down tools.”

The minister revealed that the federal government had already released ₦50 billion for the payment of earned academic allowances (EAA) and resolved the issue of postgraduate supervision allowances, which are now being handled by individual universities.

He added that out of the ₦150 billion budgeted for the NEEDS Assessment Fund in the 2025 appropriation, ₦50 billion had already been disbursed, while the balance would be released in phases.

“Promotion arrears will be paid with the 2026 appropriation budget. As for the 25/35 percent wage award, I’ve held multiple meetings with them and explained that all public servants are yet to be paid, but this will also come in 2026,” he said.

Alausa also disclosed that the government negotiation team had submitted a counterproposal to ASUU on October 10 regarding conditions of service and staff welfare.

However, the union reportedly failed to respond before declaring the strike.

He explained that part of the delay in negotiations was due to the absence of the committee chairman, Ali Ahmed, who was on a religious trip.

“They gave us three weeks. I told the ASUU president that Ali Ahmed, who chairs the negotiation committee, had gone for lesser Hajj and had some family issues to handle in Egypt. That’s why the meeting couldn’t hold,” Alausa said.

On the issue of withheld salaries from the 2022 eight-month strike, the minister said the government would not revisit the matter, recalling that President Bola Tinubu, while still an aspirant, had mediated through Femi Gbajabiamila, then speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It was agreed that only 50 percent of the eight-month arrears would be paid, and that has already been done,” he said.

Alausa added that concerns over third-party deductions and remittances had also been resolved and transferred to the respective universities.

Reassuring students and parents, the minister maintained that the federal government remained committed to dialogue and stability in the tertiary education system.

“Let me assure parents that we are doing everything humanly possible to keep your children in school.

“In the last two and a half years, there has been no strike — and that is because of our proactive engagement with ASUU,” he added.