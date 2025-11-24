FG warns fish farmers against antibiotic misuse

The Federal Government has urged all actors in the fish value chain to deepen their understanding of proper antimicrobial use and adopt evidence-based alternatives for disease prevention and control in aquaculture.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVON), Dr. Samuel Anzaku, made the call in his opening remarks, delivered on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, during an Awareness Creation and Sensitisation Meeting for Farmers and Value Chain Actors held in Karu, FCT Abuja, at the weekend.

Anzaku noted that Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is rising to dangerously high levels globally, threatening the effective treatment of common infectious diseases.

He identified misuse of antimicrobials, including use without prescription, over-prescription, and overuse, as key drivers of AMR.

Represented by the Director of Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology, Dr. George Uzoaga, the CVON explained that antimicrobials are substances designed to kill or inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and parasites.

He added that these drugs are categorised based on the pathogens they target.

Highlighting the consequences of AMR, Anzaku stated that resistance can lead to prolonged illness even with treatment, increased treatment costs or treatment failure, death, loss of livelihoods, higher mortality in livestock, reduced productivity, and greater financial strain, especially since newer drugs are often more expensive.

He urged fish farmers to join national and global efforts to curb AMR before it escalates into another pandemic.

In his welcome remarks, the National President of Aquatic Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Benedict O. Muyiwa, commended the Ministry for organizing the sensitisation programme, which equips young fish farmers with critical knowledge on AMR drivers and underscores the importance of consulting experts for proper antibiotic use and good farm management practices.