FG urges workers to imbibe time-honoured virtues

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government FG has advised public servants in the country to imbibe time-honoured virtues and adoptive skills in consonance with modern work ethics in order to ensure effective implementation of the policies and programmes of government.

The Permanent Secretary overseeing the Federal Ministries of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar gave the advice in his message on the occasion of the retirement of the Director of Procurement, Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Mr Olusegun Oke, held in Abuja.

He noted that Public Servants are key to the development of any nation and must therefore enthrone the culture of innovation, both in imagination and routine work as well as develop appropriate tools for the anticipated change that goes with the emerging challenges.

Alhaji Abubakar stated that the achievements of any public servant are evaluated by his efficiency, transparency, productivity and ability to impact on the lives of people through the services put to drive government policies, projects and programmes.

These attributes, the Permanent Secretary said, “are imbibed in the celebrant, throughout his years of meritorious service. Those who have the privilege to work closely with Mr. Oke will testify to his commitment and transparency, and above all, his citizen-centredness*, he said.

While congratulating the retiree for serving the country successfully and attaining 60 years with good health, the Permanent Secretary reminded him to see retirement from service as another step in life and therefore urged him to make the best use of his post service years.

Also speaking, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Ibukun Odusote advised civil servants in the country to be proactive and focused so as not to be left out in the scheme of affairs.

She said that the civil service was the hope of all Nigerians and, as such, needed staff who are selfless, dedicated, and committed to delivering on government initiatives.

Mrs Odusote who described the retiring Director as one of the best government official in recent times, stated further, “I was a Permanent Secretary for 10 years and I served in 8 Ministries, I will boldly tell you that the best Special Assistant I had, was Mr. Olusegun Oke.”

Responding, the retired director thanked God Almighty for granting him good health, long life, and opportunity to serve as well as his successful retirement.

He said that his desire is to spend the rest of his life to the service of God and humanity.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured with the calibre of people present here to celebrate with me on my 60th birthday, marking the end of my days in public service. I remain grateful to you all. My years of service, no doubt, left an indelible mark in my life, especially in the area of touching the lives of people.” Mr Oke said.

