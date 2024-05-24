FG urges strict adherence to diving regulations amid safety concerns

…bans use of self-contained underwater breathing apparatus for diving

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal government has underscored the critical need for upholding professional standards within Nigeria’s diving industry.

In a keynote address delivered at the Diving Summit for Awareness Creation on Diving Regulations, Applicable Fees, and Standard Operating Procedures, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ismaila Abubakar, raised concerns over unethical practices threatening the integrity of the profession.

Addressing stakeholders in Abuja, Abubakar highlighted the Ministry’s awareness of reckless actions by individuals and organizations in the industry, emphasizing the grave risks posed to safety.

“The Ministry is aware of some of the unethical and reckless practices by individuals and organisations going on in the industry, which adversely threatens the integrity of the Nigeria diving profession.

“These “quacks” jeopardize the safety of those who place their trust in them; it is also unfortunate that some professionals aid and abet these entities.

“Their reckless actions, such as failing to properly plan dives, monitor dive equipment, or follow pre/post dive procedures, can lead to catastrophic consequences like injuries such as decompression sickness and or fatalities.

“Their incompetence tarnishes the reputation of Nigerian Divers, thereby encouraging organizations to source all their diving personnel from outside the shores of Nigeria, which the Ministry strongly condemns.”

He condemned these actions and emphasized the importance of collaboration with the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) to enforce regulatory standards effectively.

The Permanent Secretary urged International Oil Companies (IOCs), operators, and contractors to adhere strictly to due process, securing all necessary approvals and permits before undertaking diving operations within Nigerian territorial waters.

“You may wish to note that the Ministry is hoping to expand the membership of the Diving Governing Board in order to foster collaboration and strengthen the effectiveness of regulatory monitoring amongst stakeholders. This synergy shall therefore promote the seamless enforcement of the diving codes of practices, guidelines, standard operating procedures, and certifications that define the profession’s highest standards of practice.

“To IOCs, operators, and contractors, I urge strict adherence to due process, securing all necessary approvals and permits before any diving operation is undertaken within any Nigeria territorial waters. Ensure your dive plans meet or surpass regulatory requirements, calculate gas requirements, bottom times, and decompression stops based on the dive profile. Verify that all equipment’s like diving helmets, umbilicals, air panels, and compressors meet safety specifications. These measures safeguard the lives of personnel and operational integrity.”

He emphasized the significance of meticulous dive planning, equipment verification, and adherence to safety specifications to safeguard lives and operational integrity.

Of particular concern was the use of Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (SCUBA) for commercial diving operations, which Abubakar warned against due to recent fatalities and contravention of regulations.

He implored stakeholders to utilize appropriate equipment designed explicitly for commercial diving endeavors.

Moreso, Abubakar called for a collective commitment to professionalism, ethical conduct, and operational excellence in diving operations.

He urged stakeholders to pave the way for a brighter, safer, and more sustainable future for Nigeria’s diving industry through collaborative efforts.

The summit, declared open by Abubakar, seeks to facilitate deliberations and synergy among stakeholders to enhance the industry’s competitiveness and ensure safety and environmental stewardship in underwater endeavors.

“May I state here today that Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment sternly warns against the use of Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (SCUBA) diving equipment for commercial diving operations within Nigerian territorial water. Recently, a diver was reported missing during a diving operation, and was later found dead. Efforts to rescue him proved abortive because he carried out the operation using a SCUBA. This practice not only contravenes established regulations but also jeopardizes the lives of those involved and the integrity of dive operations. We implore all stakeholders to adhere to the prescribed standards and utilize the appropriate equipment designed explicitly for commercial diving endeavours.

“In this era of heightened environmental awareness and technological advancement, we must embrace a paradigm shift in our approach to diving operations. Let us collectively pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, ethical conduct, and operational excellence. Together, we can forge a future where our underwater endeavors are not only economically viable but also environmentally sustainable and socially responsible, preserving the majesty of our water bodies for generations to come.”