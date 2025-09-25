FG Unveils Theme for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

The Federal Government has unveiled the official theme for the 2025 Independence Anniversary as the country prepares to celebrate 65 years of nationhood.

The theme, “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” was announced by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) Wednesday in Abuja

According to government, the theme underscores the importance of unity, patriotism and collaboration among all Nigerians across the public sector, private sector, civil society and the citizenry in working towards a nation built on sustainable peace, prosperity and progress.

In a statement, the government noted that since independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria has overcome daunting challenges while making notable advances in key sectors of national life.

“The 65th anniversary, is an opportunity to consolidate on these gains and push for greater achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda”

In line with the theme, all ministries, departments and agencies have been directed to align their programmes with the anniversary message to ensure that it resonates nationwide.

“As part of activities marking the anniversary, a Juma’at prayer will hold on Friday, September 26, at 1:00pm, while an inter-denominational church service takes place on Sunday, September 28, at 10:00am” the statement read.