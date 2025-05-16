FG unveils digital platform for citizenship, business services

By Ukpono Ukpong

As part of efforts to actualize President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Government has unveiled a new Online Citizenship and Business Management Platform.

The platform, introduced by the Ministry of Interior, represents a major step in the government’s reform drive to enhance transparency, boost efficiency, and improve public service delivery.

Developed to simplify the application and processing of citizenship and business-related services, the digital solution promises quicker turnaround times and a more seamless user experience.

Members of the public, corporate entities, and other stakeholders are expected to access the platform through the following official channels:

Ministry of Interior Website: https://interior.gov.ng

Direct Portal Access: https://candb.interior.gov.ng

They could also contact candb-support@interior.gov.ng for support or inquiries

The Ministry of Interior remains committed to establishing a more efficient, transparent, and secure framework for citizenship administration, while continuously enhancing service delivery through digital transformation.