FG unveils App for citizens’ tracking of govt deliverables, performances

The Federal Government has unveiled the upgraded Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App, which will enable all citizens to view the deliverables and key performance indicators for all ministries and give their own assessment.

The tracker is available at app.cdcu.gov.ng; it can be downloaded on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Hadiza Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), spoke at the go-live event of the app on Monday in Abuja.

Usman said the initiative was in tandem with President Bola Tinubu’s promise at the Cabinet Retreat for ministers, presidential aides and others that his administration would ensure that citizens were integral part of tracking management process of the government.

She said that in arriving at the deliverables and key performance indicators (KPIs), the CDCU, supported by development partners and consultants, held numerous bilateral meetings with ministers, permanent secretaries, and their respective technical teams over a period of six weeks.

“The bilateral sessions looked at the mandate of the respective ministries in line with the Presidential Priority Areas and arrived at the final deliverable and KPIs.’’

According to the special adviser, the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker is an application which affords citizens the opportunity to view the priority programmes and projects of the Federal Government on their devices.

“We upgraded this application through consultations with a wide spectrum of stakeholders and it is now ready for use.

“The CDCU has also developed a Delivery Reporting Framework and Template, to accurately assess and report the performance of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“We are adopting international best practices and utilising globally recognised performance indicators and benchmarks to assess the performance of MDAs in the implementation of government priority programmes, projects, and policies.

“Accordingly, I have the pleasure to inform you that the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker Application is available at the URL: app.cdcu.gov.ng.

“It will be available for download on the Google Play Store and in the Apple Store within the next month,’’ she said.

Usman said that the tracker offered citizens the opportunity to give real-time feedback on their assessment of policies, projects, and programmes of government from anywhere they are in the country.

She said that the tracker was dynamic and would be constantly modified to enhance ease of use and maintain a strong feedback loop between citizens and their government.

In her remarks, Cynthia Rowe, Development Director, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, commended the initiative, saying that she was proud of UK-Nigeria partnership.

She said that since 2019, the UK funded Partnerships to Engage, Reform and Learn ( PERL) programme had been run largely by Nigerian experts and supported the CDCU.

“This morning, this tracker and the ministerial performance management system are all about trust between governments and its citizens.

“Citizens want to know that their government is not only delivering for them, but they also want to have a say in shaping their own priorities,’’ she said.

On his part, Ifeanyi Peters, Team Lead, Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO-PERL), said he was happy that the effort put in the project had come to fruition.

He said the upgrading was to make sure the app captured its real essence as well as being more accessible to the citizens.

In her remarks, Obialunanma Nnaobi-Ayodele, Co-Chair (Non-State Actors) Open Government Partnership, Nigeria, said she was excited to be at the go-live event of the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App.

She said that the unveiling of app underscored the current administration’s commitment to improving citizens’ participation, engagement and inclusion in the governance process.

“It is my hope that Nigerians for whom it was created, will utilise this app to its fullest potential and contribute to improving public service delivery across the priority sector,’’ she said.

Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Innovation made a demonstration of the Citizens Delivery Tracker App.