FG unveils activities to mark 2023 Commonwealth Day

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Federal government has unveiled activities lined up for the commemoration of the 2023 Commonwealth Day scheduled to hold on Monday March13, 2023.

Addressing a news conference on Abuja on Monday, the minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu said, to ensure that this year’s commemoration is not only a Federal Government affair, the Ministry of Education put in place measures to carry every state along in the celebration.

According to the minister, the ministry has requested the management of respective State Ministries of Education nationwide to equally put in place programmes in all their educational institutions to commemorate the Day.

At the Federal level, the minister explained that some private and public Schools including Federal Unity Colleges within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs will participated in the commemoration quiz competition in Abuja on Thursday February 16, 2023.

He said, each of the selected School nominated two students to participate in the written test on English language, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Current Affairs and Commonwealth Questions.

The minister explained that the highest ten (10) scorers regardless of the school competed in the oral quiz and the best Three (3) winners would be rewarded handsomely.

He said, yhe 3rd- 9th runners- up will also receive consolation prizes on the commemoration Day. It is important to note that the test scripts were marked and the scores released immediately for credibility, transparency and accountability.

A Commonwealth Youth Lecture and Dress rehearsal is scheduled for Friday, 10th March, 2023 at the FME Conference Hall, 2nd Floor Podium and the D-Day is on 13th March, 2023 at National Universities Commission, (NUC), Idris Abdulkadir Conference Hall.

“The Dress rehearsal will enable the identification of schools that will entertain attendees with Commonwealth theme song, poetry recitation, drama, and cultural dance for further explication of commonwealth the theme, values and ideals.

“The Youth lecture topics are on Environmental Sustainability, Peace and Conflict Resolution as well as Education & Skill Development and topics will include;

“(a) Collaborating to address carbon emission; (b) promoting renewable energy (c) protecting biodiversity and mitigating the impact of climate change; (d) the role of diplomacy, mediation and international Laws in resolving conflict and (e) Investing in education and developing skills to equip young people with the tools they need to build a sustainable and peaceful future.

“On the D-Day, aside from rendition of the commonwealth theme song, poetry recitation, drama and cultural dance, the Commonwealth flag alongside the peace flag would be displayed by students from selected schools clad in national attires of member nations being represented.

“The spectacle of the 56 respective national flags and the Commonwealth flags demonstrate the aura of Commonwealth global cooperation, peaceful coexistence, the depth of unity in diversity and the strong desire for a sustainable common future for all Commonwealth citizens. Similarly, there will also be a side event showcasing member States indigenous Arts and Craft”, Malam Adamu said.

He urged all State ministries of Education to encourage their pupils and students to mark the Day for the promotion of tolerance, respect, understanding, and moderation which are necessary values for peace, prosperity and democracy to be entrenched.

The minister added that theme for this year’s celebration is, “Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future” is apt as Nigeria will continue to maximize the dividends of being part of the supportive community of 56 member nations across Africa, Asia, America, the Caribbean Europe and the Pacific.

