FG unveils 2025 transparency, integrity index

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has launched the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII), aimed at promoting accountability and ethical governance across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Announcing the development in Abuja on Saturday, Aliyu Umar, Head of Strategic Communications at BPSR, said the initiative was unveiled by the Director-General, Dasuki Arabi, who described the Index as “a vital tool for strengthening accountability, openness, and ethical standards.”

Arabi explained that the TII, now in its fifth edition, evaluates MDAs based on financial management, corruption control, open procurement, citizen engagement, and human resource inclusion.

“The TII is not just about numbers or rankings; it is about building a culture of openness and responsibility that inspires public trust,” he said.

The Index, developed in partnership with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), aligns with Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act, the Open Government Partnership, and the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

Arabi commended the support of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, development partners, and other stakeholders. “Together, we are building stronger institutions for a more accountable and prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

Since inception, the TII has served as a benchmark for governance performance and has inspired reforms aimed at improving public service delivery.