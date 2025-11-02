FG to US: Nigeria committed to religious freedom, tolerance, diversity

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting religious freedom, tolerance, and diversity.

This was contained statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, in response to the recent statement by the United States of America on religious freedom in Nigeria.

Ebienfa said Nigeria remains resolute in addressing violent extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence among its citizens.

He said the government has taken note of the US position but remains firm in its approach to safeguard citizens’ rights regardless of their beliefs or backgrounds.

Furthermore, he stated that Nigeria’s diversity remains one of its greatest strengths and should be a unifying rather than dividing factor.

“We remain committed in our resolve to tackle the violent extremism that is fueled by special interests who have helped drive such decay and division in countries across the intersecting West African and Sahel regions,” Ebienfa said, stressing that the government’s anti-terrorism efforts are guided by inclusiveness and justice.

He expressed sympathy for victims of extremist attacks and praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for their continued sacrifices in confronting insecurity across the country.

“We mourn all the victims of violent extremism and salute our armed forces as they continue to fight against vicious but cowardly foes. The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs spokesperson highlighted the shared values between Nigeria and the United States, particularly in promoting freedom, democracy, and respect for diversity.

He said both nations have a moral obligation to uphold tolerance and mutual respect as central pillars of their societies.

“Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength. Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules-based international order,” Ebienfa said.

He reaffirmed that Nigeria values its long-standing diplomatic relations with the United States and looks forward to continued cooperation built on mutual respect and shared democratic ideals. According to him, such collaboration remains essential to regional peace and global stability.

“The US has been — and we trust will always remain — a close ally, because the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will maintain our laser focus and steadfast commitment to all partners who believe in genuine peace, stability, freedom and democracy,” Ebienfa added.