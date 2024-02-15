FG to release 42,000 metric tonnes of grains next week

By Franklyn Nwachukwu

The Federal Government said on Wednesday that 42,000 metric tonnes of grains would be released from the country’s strategic grains reserve for onward distribution to Nigerians, starting from next week.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari stated this at the maiden ministerial press briefing in Abuja. Kyari however said the grains would be distributed to only the needy across the country.

Giving a breakdown of the distribution, Kyari said 1,200 trailers of the grains which is an equivalent of the 42,000 metric tonnes, would be distributed through agencies the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Kyari added that the ministry was still working out the modalities for distribution, which he said, would also involve the Department of State Services (DSS).

The minister said, “We are waiting for indexes from NEMA and there is index where DSS and the NEMA are using where we can target those areas where vulnerable Nigerians are.

“The intervention is apt and will be targeted at the needy. We are partnering with other agencies to ensure that this gets to the needy.”

Speaking on the prevailing food crisis, Kyari said foodstuffs are available in the market, just that the prices are far beyond the reach of average Nigerians.

He said the government was worried about the impact on the people.