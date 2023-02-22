FG to raise procurement standards in Nigeria, says BPP

By Joy Obakeye

The Director-General of, the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP Mamman Ahmadu, has said the Federal Government is interested in raising procurement standards in Nigeria by observing global best practices.

Mamman disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja while hosting the President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Johnbull Amayaevbo.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the BPP to raise the standard of procurement to compete favourably with the rest of the world and get the best results in implementation standards.

Mamman advised the NIESV to always take procurement decisions that are in the best interest of Nigerians.

He said their request for BPP to intervene in inadequate provisions of funds for compensation of government contracts was noted and hoped to continue to engage them regularly to achieve targets.

The Director-General said as professionals, the NIESV should introduce mandatory training in Continuous Professional Development (CPD) as a way to improve capacity.

“We must continue to move with the world, so as not to be left behind,” he said.

Earlier, the NIESV President said the need to partner with the BPP as a pivotal partner in the furtherance of real estate practice in Nigeria has become imperative.

