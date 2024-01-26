FG to launch national transportation database initiative

By Temitope Adebayo

The Federal government has engaged industry stakeholders to launch its ambitious Smart National Transport Databank initiative towards improving the country’s transportation landscape.

The minister of transport, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, revealed this in his keynote address at a one-day stakeholders’ engagement forum on smart national transport data bank organized by Nigerians Institute Of Transport Technology (NITT), held recently in Abuja.

Alkali noted that the databank is planned to act as a central repository for all transportation data, allowing for better decision-making through complete, real-time information.

“This will support improved policy formulation and strategic planning, enabling the transport sector to better meet the needs of Nigeria’s growing population and rapidly expanding economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” he explained.

The Minister, also, highlighted how the databank will increase efficiency and synergy across multiple modes of transport, resulting in cost savings, improved service delivery, and higher safety standards.

“By incorporating advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the databank will provide dynamic insights into traffic patterns, logistic bottlenecks, and infrastructure requirements, improving the overall productivity of the transportation system.”

“Furthermore, the databank is set to stimulate economic growth by providing critical data for investors and businesses in the transport industry, encouraging more informed investment and fostering a competitive, robust economic environment,” he said.

