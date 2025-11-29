FG to launch digital Single Travel Emergency Passport for Nigerians abroad

The Federal Government has announced that the Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP), a digital travel document for Nigerians who lose their passports abroad, will be launched in January.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during the launch of the ECOWAS Biometric ID Card, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said STEP will allow affected Nigerians to generate an emergency passport using any mobile device, eliminating the need to physically visit an embassy.

“This initiative will enable Nigerians abroad who lose their passports to generate an emergency travel document using any mobile device without visiting an embassy,” Tunji-Ojo said, urging citizens to trust the government’s efforts and support ongoing security reforms.

The digital passport is designed to complement other identity and travel innovations, including the recently introduced ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), which facilitates movement within the region and enhances border security.

Earlier in the month, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said STEP will replace the current Emergency Travel Certificate.

The new document, to be issued at designated embassies and consulates, will be valid for a single entry into Nigeria.

The NIS said the initiative is part of broader reforms to strengthen border governance, improve identity management and align with international migration standards.