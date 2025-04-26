FG to intensify factory inspection to ensure workplace safety

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has moved to intensify factory inspections to enforce compliance with relevant safety regulations aimed at ensuring workplace safety and health.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, stated this when he received a team from 7up Bottling Company Limited, led by the General Manager, Abuja Region, Alfred Obeten, in Abuja.

Dingyadi also restated the unrelenting commitment of the Federal Government to the safety and health of workers in both public and private sectors.

He praised 7up Bottling Company Limited for its contribution to national development and for prioritising the safety and well-being of its workers.

READ ALSO: Man kills brother’s wife in Jigawa – Police

The Minister commended the company for its significant contribution to job creation in the country and urged it to keep upholding high product standards and ensuring a safe and healthy work environment for its employees.

Earlier, the General Manager, Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd, Abuja Region, Alfred Obeten, had sought the continued cooperation of the Ministry.

He commended the efforts of the government in enforcing workplace safety and health nationwide and appreciated the existing harmonious relationship between the company and the government.

Obeten emphasised that the company prioritises creating a safe and healthy workplace for employees while fostering harmonious relationships with host communities across the nation.