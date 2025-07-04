FG to honour 250 outstanding Nigerians at 65th Independence anniversary

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Federal Government is gearing up to celebrate 250 exceptional Nigerians from diverse sectors for their remarkable contributions to nation-building as part of the festivities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

At the launch of the groundbreaking *Compendium of 250 Top Performers in Nigeria*, held in collaboration with OyanaHealth Limited, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, emphasized that this initiative serves as a historic tribute to the values of resilience, innovation, and patriotism that embody the Nigerian spirit.

“This initiative provides a timely opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the characteristics that define us as a nation,” said Akume, who was represented by Mallam Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, Permanent Secretary Overseeing General Services Office.

The compendium aims to showcase Nigeria’s vast human resources and inspire the youth to strive for greatness while reinforcing our commitment to national unity and development. It will highlight key government achievements and feature 11 exemplary State Governors, alongside a series of activities including a quiz competition, patriotic songs, creative exhibitions, and a music concert.

Engr. Nadungu Gagare, Permanent Secretary of the Political and Economic Affairs Office, noted that the compendium will serve as a vital historical record and a strategy to inspire talent, promote positive narratives about Nigeria, and recognize excellence in governance.

Jennifer Chinyelu Obiasor, CEO of OyanaHealth Ltd and convener of the compendium, described the project as “Nigeria Celebrates,” highlighting the achievements of trailblazers in fields such as medicine, business, sports, entertainment, technology, and diplomacy.