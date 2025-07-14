FG to empower NDDC to deliver mandate of Niger Delta devt

By Tom Okpe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated the commitment of his administration to empower the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to deliver on its mandate of facilitating the development of the Niger Delta region through the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

The President, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Goerge Akume, spoke at plenary celebration of the 25th anniversary of the NDDC at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt.

He noted that; “The NDDC remains pivotal to the development of the Niger Delta region, which has greatly contributed to the growth of our nation. My administration pledges full support to the Commission and will ensure, it remains adequately empowered to perform its mandate.”

President Tinubu directed the NDDC, through the Ministry of Regional Development, to complete all abandoned legacy projects and emphasised the need for continued youth engagement, crime prevention, and agricultural development as critical focus areas for the Commission.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, stated the Senate’s instrumental role in the establishment of the NDDC saying; “There would be no NDDC without the Senate, which passed the bill that created the Commission. That is why we are here today, to show our full support for this celebration.”

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, in a goodwill message, described the silver jubilee as a moment for sober reflection and planning. He urged the Commission to begin moving from oil dependency to explore renewable energy and other sustainable opportunities for the region. “The next 25 years should usher in greater development, and the future of the Niger Delta lies in the hands of the NDDC,” he declared.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme: ‘plenary,’ Director-General, World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emphasised the importance of turning vision into tangible achievements.

“The NDDC has a huge responsibility to the people of the Niger Delta. The significance of today’s celebration must translate into real, measurable impact. You have done a lot of work, but much more needs to be done.

“The best service the Commission could render was to deploy available resources for the transformation of the region.”

Also, the administrator, Rivers State Government, Admiral Ibok-Ete Abas, Rtd, commended the NDDC’s resilience and alignment with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda,’ of the Federal Government saying; “Through challenges, the NDDC has transformed lives, created wealth, and continues to make an impact, avoidance of project duplication remains essential to sustaining progress.”

In his remarks, Minister of Regional Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh, described the event as more than a celebration, noting that,“It is a reaffirmation of a better future for the Niger Delta region.”

The Minister gave kudos to the NDDC Board and Management for delivering impactful projects in the Niger Delta region, citing the commissioning of the 25.7 km Ogbia-Emakalakala-Akipelai-Etiama-Nembe Road with seven bridges and the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He noted that the NDDC also commissioned the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road with a 800-metre Ibeno Bridge.

Momoh said that despite the challenges of developing the Niger Delta region, the NDDC had risen to the challenge by executing projects that have improved the lives of the people. He said that President Tinubu was very pleased with the performance of the current leadership of the NDDC.

Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, highlighted the evolution of the Commission’s leadership over the years, stating that the current Board had prioritised stakeholder engagement as a key tool for inclusive development.

In his address, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, described the silver jubilee as the beginning of a new era. “This anniversary marks the dawn of a new beginning; not just for the NDDC, but for the entire Niger Delta region,” he